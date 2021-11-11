Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 100.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $667,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.