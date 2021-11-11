Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

