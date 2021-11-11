Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.53 Million Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,441 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of MFA Financial worth $22,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

