Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.60 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $102.39 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $309,584. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

