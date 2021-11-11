Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.94 Million Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after buying an additional 241,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 75,195 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KW opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

