Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.32 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after buying an additional 160,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

AUB opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

