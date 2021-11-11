Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of InterDigital worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 30.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

