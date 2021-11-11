Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of ManTech International worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 33.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

