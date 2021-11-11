Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,805 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $22,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after buying an additional 176,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $1,312,460 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

