ChartEx (CHART) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $450,096.18 and $36,349.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00073821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.28 or 0.07234062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,710.87 or 0.99743177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020119 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

