CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $112.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $539,971.71 and approximately $112.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.69 or 0.07304943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.20 or 1.00123461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020255 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.