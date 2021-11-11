CIBC Boosts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$13.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BIRDF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of BIRDF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470. Bird Construction has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

