CIBC Cuts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$272.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Shares of BYDGF traded down $19.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.27. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $163.85 and a 12 month high of $214.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

