Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

