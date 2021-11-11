Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,705 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

