Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,009. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

