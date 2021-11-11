CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.73. 243,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,390. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -109.52%.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

