Colony Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $10,832,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

