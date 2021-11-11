Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.14 and its 200-day moving average is $285.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.