Colony Group LLC Sells 580 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

NYSE TMO opened at $626.86 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

