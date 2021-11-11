ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 285.9% Higher Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 443.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 285.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012111 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004048 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,291,713,891 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

