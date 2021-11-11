Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 115,419 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $248.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

