Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 63,214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.46. 114,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.