Comerica Bank Sells 11,507 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.11. 46,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,365. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $226.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

