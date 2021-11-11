Comerica Bank Sells 16,301 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $94.53. 12,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

