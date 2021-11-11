Comerica Bank Sells 3,637 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $25.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,958.18. 13,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,842.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,663.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

