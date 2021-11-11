Compound One Day Trading Volume Reaches $137.45 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $334.60 or 0.00514810 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $137.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.