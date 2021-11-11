Conflux Network (CFX) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,752.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,727.40 or 0.07300769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.55 or 0.00400836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.01037416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00087722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00412192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.00276384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00226999 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.