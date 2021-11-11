Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

CNFR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 44,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,546. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

