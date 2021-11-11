Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Issues Earnings Results

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CNVY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 152,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

