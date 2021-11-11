Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

