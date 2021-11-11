Corra.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $5.79 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00005943 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $75,622.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00074212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00074700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00097358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.30 or 0.07243840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,042.97 or 1.00176636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

