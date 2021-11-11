CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.00

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $193.55, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.19.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $182,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,076. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
