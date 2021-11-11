CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.00

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $193.55, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $182,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,076. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CorVel by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

