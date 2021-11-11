Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Coupang alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $63,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 17.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

CPNG opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. Coupang has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.