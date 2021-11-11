Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $89.98 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $55.46 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $89.98 or 0.00138594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00225312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

