Cream Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $28,018.42 and $13.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,038.96 or 1.00248881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00360518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.67 or 0.00515848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00168783 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012827 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001419 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.