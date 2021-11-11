Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

CRARY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

