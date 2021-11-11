Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CRARY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.
CRARY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
