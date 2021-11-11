Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of PS Business Parks worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,561,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

PSB opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.50. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.50 and a 12 month high of $181.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.62.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.