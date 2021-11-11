Credit Suisse AG Buys 21,898 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Carter’s worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

