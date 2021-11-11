Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Flowserve worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

