Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Mercury Systems worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

