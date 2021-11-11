Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of National Health Investors worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.57%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

