Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13.

