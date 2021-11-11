Credit Suisse AG Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. Stephens raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACC stock opened at $670.11 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $283.92 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $619.19 and its 200-day moving average is $520.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

