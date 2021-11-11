Credit Suisse AG Has $4.98 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

THG stock opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.88. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

