Credit Suisse AG Has $5.14 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,909.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,294,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 474,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.