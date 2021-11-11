Credit Suisse AG Has $5.18 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

