Credit Suisse AG Has $5.19 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Colliers International Group worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $562,761,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,604,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 513,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $141.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $123.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.