Credit Suisse AG Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

