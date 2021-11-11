Credit Suisse AG Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.33% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paul Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

